Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,280,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 896,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

