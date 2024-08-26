Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

