Evercore ISI Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $119.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. BILL’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $163,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 46.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth $59,341,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $49,509,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.