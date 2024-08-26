EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in EVgo by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 106,869 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of EVGO opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVGO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

