EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 9.1%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.08. 2,210,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,143,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

EVgo Stock Up 12.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

