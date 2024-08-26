Excelerate Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excelerate Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

EE has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE EE opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Strs Ohio grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 250,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

