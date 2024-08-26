eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,988 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in eXp World by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $445,433,896.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,814 shares of company stock worth $6,016,469. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

