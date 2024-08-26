Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($45.51).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($55.35) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,635.19 ($47.23) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,608.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,494.43. The firm has a market cap of £33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,599.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,796 ($49.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($48.30) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($922,005.33). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

