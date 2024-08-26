Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($45.51).
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($55.35) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,635.19 ($47.23) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,608.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,494.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,796 ($49.32). The company has a market cap of £33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,599.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
