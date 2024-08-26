Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.28 and last traded at $116.26. 1,815,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,012,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

