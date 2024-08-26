EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.09

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 44.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EZCORP by 59.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,532,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 228,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 62.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

