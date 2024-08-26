Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 74.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.19 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $570.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

