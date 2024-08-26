Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 160.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $194.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.62. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $140.44 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.