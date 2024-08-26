Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 641.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

