Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

