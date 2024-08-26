Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

