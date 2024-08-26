Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $59.11.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
