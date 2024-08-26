Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.00

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 15932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 53,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 105,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

