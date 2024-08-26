Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,352 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

