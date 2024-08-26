Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,511 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 5,596.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,541.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

KOF opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

