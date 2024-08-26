Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 179 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KBR were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $77,193,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344,800 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

