Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 260 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $483.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.61 and its 200-day moving average is $419.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $484.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

