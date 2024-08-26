Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,514 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 275,265 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

