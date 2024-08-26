Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 505 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $180.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.37.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

