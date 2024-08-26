Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 786 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

