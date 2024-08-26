Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 92 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $152.81 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,798 shares of company stock worth $16,014,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

