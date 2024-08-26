Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 4,678 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,226,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,487,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

