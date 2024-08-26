Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLH opened at $244.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $247.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.