Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 181.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Doximity were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,951 shares of company stock worth $2,471,018. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

