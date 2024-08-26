Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Toro were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Toro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

