Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

