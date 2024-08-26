Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 130 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $164.53 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $165.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,186,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.