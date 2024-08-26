Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 150 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $182.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.39. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

