Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,634 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

