Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 176 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $78,544,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $168.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $177.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

