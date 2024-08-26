Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 321 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Transcat were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $126.64 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Transcat

Insider Transactions at Transcat

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.