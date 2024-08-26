Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 5,289 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after acquiring an additional 584,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASX. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

