Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 57 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.4 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $273.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.57 and its 200-day moving average is $248.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

