Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 578 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Relx were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 12.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Relx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 59.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.