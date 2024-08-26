Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 776 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $75,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after buying an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 614.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after buying an additional 464,897 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of EHC opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health



Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

