Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 844 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,615.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,835 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

SPB stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

