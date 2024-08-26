Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

