Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

