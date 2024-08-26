Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $510,000.

Shares of RNP opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

