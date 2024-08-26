Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

