Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.