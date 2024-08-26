Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $2,492,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6,783.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $3,948,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.5 %

SCI opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

