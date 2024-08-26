Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MTN opened at $177.90 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average is $199.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

