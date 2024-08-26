Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

