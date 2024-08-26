Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,941,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

