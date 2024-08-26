Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $19.52 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

